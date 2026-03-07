Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia at night: infant wounded. PHOTOS
Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia at night. A baby was wounded in the shelling, and windows in dozens of apartments in a high-rise building were damaged.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.
"An infant was wounded as a result of enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia. Medical personnel are currently transporting the child to the hospital.
Preliminary reports indicate that windows have been damaged in 30 apartments," the report said.
Consequences of the attack
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