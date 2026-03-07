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News Photo Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia
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Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia at night: infant wounded. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia at night. A baby was wounded in the shelling, and windows in dozens of apartments in a high-rise building were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

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"An infant was wounded as a result of enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia. Medical personnel are currently transporting the child to the hospital.

Preliminary reports indicate that windows have been damaged in 30 apartments," the report said.

Read also on Censor.NET: Two people killed in Russian strikes on Kharkiv region

Consequences of the attack

Shelling of Zaporizhzhia: infant wounded, house damaged
Shelling of Zaporizhzhia: infant wounded, house damaged
Shelling of Zaporizhzhia: infant wounded, house damaged
Shelling of Zaporizhzhia: infant wounded, house damaged
Shelling of Zaporizhzhia: infant wounded, house damaged
Shelling of Zaporizhzhia: infant wounded, house damaged
Shelling of Zaporizhzhia: infant wounded, house damaged

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Zaporizhzhya (747) shoot out (17578) Zaporizhzhia region (2140) Zaporizkyy district (389)
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