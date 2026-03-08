Russian troops shelled Donetsk region: one person killed, 10 wounded. There is extensive damage. PHOTOS

Yesterday, 7 March 2026, Russian troops intensively shelled three districts of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Pokrovsk district

A car was damaged in the Dobropillia community.

Kramatorsk district

A car was damaged in Mykolaivka, an infrastructure facility was damaged in Raigorodok, and one person was killed in Nikonorivka. Three private houses were damaged in Sloviansk. Ten people were wounded in Kramatorsk. A house and three warehouses were damaged in Oleksandrivka. Ten high-rise buildings, a private house, four shops, a shopping centre, and a hairdresser's were damaged in Druzhkivka.

Yesterday, 7 March 2026, Russian troops intensively shelled three districts of Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Pokrovsk district

A car was damaged in the Dobropillia district.

Kramatorsk district

A car was damaged in Mykolaivka, an infrastructure facility was damaged in Raigorodok, and one person was killed in Nikonorivka. Three private houses were damaged in Sloviansk. Ten people were wounded in Kramatorsk. A house and three warehouses were damaged in Oleksandrivka. Ten high-rise buildings, a private house, four shops, a shopping centre and a hairdresser's were damaged in Druzhkivka.

See also: Russia dropped a FAB-500 aerial bomb on a dam near Kostiantynivka

Bakhmut district

A house was damaged in Riznykivka, Siversk district.







See more: Russia destroyed Ukrposhta main post office building in Kramatorsk. PHOTO

Bakhmut district

A house was damaged in Riznykivka, Siversk district.











Read also: Russia destroyed the building of the Ukrposhta Main Post Office in Kramatorsk. PHOTO