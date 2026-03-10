Purchase of bread for National Guard soldiers in Khmelnytskyi region: new abuses exposed. PHOTO

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of the National Police's Internal Security Department, have uncovered new abuses in the procurement of bread for National Guard units in the Khmelnytskyi region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBI press centre.

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As noted, the SBI has already completed its investigation into a similar scheme and referred the case to court.

New facts

While analysing the documents of the military unit, investigators discovered the same abuses during purchases from another private entrepreneur from the Ternopil region. According to the investigation, the deputy commander of the unit, as well as the director, economist and manager of the manufacturing company, were involved in the deal.

"The suspects agreed on fictitious volumes of production and purchases of bread using state funds. Formally, everything was documented, but the actual deliveries did not correspond to the declared ones. The scheme operated from February to October 2022," the statement said.

What are the losses?

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, the losses to the state are estimated at 1.5 million hryvnias.

Investigators are currently taking measures to recover the losses. In related proceedings, law enforcement agencies have already seized the property of the suspects, with an estimated value of about 10 million hryvnias.

Read more: SBI exposed service members and ex-law enforcement officer who tampered with "Oberih" and removed nearly 100 men from military register

Four participants in the scheme were notified of their suspicion of:

• misappropriation of property through abuse of official position (Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

• official forgery by prior conspiracy by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 28, Parts 1 and 2 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The article provides for punishment of up to 8 years' imprisonment.