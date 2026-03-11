Enemy shelled 37 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region: man was wounded, there is damage. PHOTO

A 67-year-old man was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In total, the occupiers carried out 706 strikes on 37 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region over the course of the day.

See more: Russians launched 962 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region: homes and infrastructure damaged. PHOTO

Shelling during the day

Russian troops carried out 17 air strikes on Malokaterynivka, Kushuhum, Veselianka, Slavne, Blakytne, Vesele, Vozdvyzhivka, Liubytske, Shyroke, Kopani, Dolynka, Charivne and Novoselivka.

426 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Komyshuvakha, Kushuhum, Bilenke, Bilenke Pershe, Blakytne, Lysohirka, Shyroke, Liubytske, Stepnohirsk, Mali Shcherbaky, Prymorske, Stepove, Lukianivske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Myrne, Hirke, Zelenе, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, and Pryluky.

Three MLRS attacks were recorded in Zaliznychne, Myrne, and Shcherbaky.

260 artillery strikes were recorded in Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Lukianivske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Zelene, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, and Pryluky.

Consequences

There were 40 reports of damage to homes, infrastructure, and vehicles.

See more: Enemy struck Zaporizhzhia: truck is on fire (updated). PHOTOS