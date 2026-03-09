Enemy struck Zaporizhzhia: truck is on fire (updated). PHOTOS
On the morning of 9 March, Russian troops launched an attack on Zaporizhzhia.
This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
"The Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia. A truck is on fire as a result of the attack. Information about the driver's condition is being clarified," the message says.
Shelling during the day
According to the Regional Military Administration, three people were wounded as a result of enemy attacks on the Zaporizhzhia and Polohiv districts.
In total, the occupiers carried out 805 strikes on 36 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region over the past day.
- Russian troops carried out 18 air strikes on Komyshuvakha, Veselianka, Barvynivka, Novoukrainka, Yurkivka, Orikhiv, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersia, Kopani, Zahirne, Huliaipilske, and Charivne.
- 556 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Chervonodniprovka, Bilenke, Mykhailivka, Novooleksandrivka, Shyroke, Lysohirka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Lukianivske, Pavlivka, Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Myrne, Charivne, Sviatopetrivka, Staroukrainka, Zelene, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.
- Six MLRS shellings were recorded in Stepnohirsk, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Myrne, Sviatopetrivka, and Verkhnia Tersa.
- 225 artillery strikes were delivered on Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Lukianivske, Pavlivka, Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Sviatopetrivka, Staroukrainka, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.
- There were 29 reports of damage to homes, cars, and infrastructure.
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