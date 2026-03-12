Enemy shelled Kharkiv and region during day: three dead, 16 wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past day, three people were killed and 16 wounded, including a child, as a result of attacks on Kharkiv and 14 settlements in the region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Dead and injured

The enemy attacked the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv with UAVs. In addition, a number of settlements came under Russian attack:

In Kharkiv, a 45-year-old and a 50-year-old man were killed, and women aged 47, 50, and 60 and men aged 49, 39, 36, and 33 were injured.

in Chuhuiv, a 53-year-old man was killed and women aged 41 and 60 were injured;

in the city of Merefa, a 74-year-old and a 37-year-old woman, a 62-year-old man and a 6-year-old girl were injured;

in the village of Lebiazhe, Prolisnenska community, a 53-year-old man was injured;

A 43-year-old man was injured in the village of Oleksandrivka, Zolochiv community. A 72-year-old woman was injured in the village of Hrushivka, Kindrashiv community.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

8 UAVs;

13 UAVs of the "Geran-2" type;

4 "Molniya"-type UAVs;

6 FPV drones;

15 UAVs (type to be determined).

Massive destruction of civilian infrastructure has been recorded in the Kharkiv region

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

In Kharkiv, a civilian enterprise, power lines, and windows of an apartment building were damaged.

Agricultural equipment was damaged in the Bohodukhiv district (Zolochiv village).

In the Kupiansk district, two private houses, an outbuilding, and three cars were damaged (village of Prykolotne).

In the Izium district, a private house was damaged (village of Oskil).

in the Kharkiv district, four private houses, three cars, a garage (Merefa city), three private houses, an outbuilding, a car (Derhachi town), and a building (Tsyrkuny village) were damaged;

in the Chuhuiv district, 3 tractors, a loader, a hangar (village of Lebiazhe), a tractor, an outbuilding (village of Ivanivka), a private house (city of Chuhuiv), a private house, and 2 outbuildings (village of Malynivka) were damaged.

See more: Russian strike on Merefa in Kharkiv region injures three adults and 6-year-old child. PHOTOS

Rescuers suffered repeated strikes while dealing with the aftermath

While extinguishing fires after a night attack by UAVs, the enemy launched repeated strikes on the Zolochiv, Malynivka, and Velykoburlutska communities and Kharkiv. A fire truck was damaged.













Read more: Russian strike on food enterprise in Kharkiv: three women in extremely serious condition