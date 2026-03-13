Russia expands drone launch base in Donetsk: satellite images. PHOTO

Russia is expanding its base for launching "Shaheds" near the temporarily occupied Donetsk, adding more launch sites and storage facilities.

This was reported byBusiness Insider, citing satellite images, according to Censor.NET.

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The publication notes that Russia began converting Donetsk Airport into a base for UAVs in the summer of 2025, installing launchers and storage facilities there. This construction continued until autumn.

In particular, in recent weeks, Russia has added two new launch tracks, bringing the total number to eight. New structures have also appeared on the runway. They resemble small bunkers for storing drones. In addition, various construction equipment can be seen around the base.

According to the publication, Russia continues to try to expand the production of drones and modify them.







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