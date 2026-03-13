Since start of year, SBI has established losses to state amounting to almost 346 million hryvnias. INFOGRAPHICS

Combating corruption and the misuse of state resources remains one of the State Bureau of Investigations’ key priorities. This involves not only exposing offences but also recovering the losses incurred to the state.

In the first two months of 2026, SBI staff documented offences that caused the state losses of almost 346 million hryvnias, reports Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

The amount of unlawful gains that the suspects in criminal proceedings could have received exceeds 5 million 415 thousand hryvnias.

To compensate for the damage caused, assets of the suspects and accused worth over 159 million hryvnias have been seized, and over 24 million hryvnias have already been returned to the state budget.

As a reminder, yesterday we reported that the SBI had referred 1,748 cases to court over a two-month period, with those involved including MPs, judges and law enforcement officers.

See more: Beat man while checking his documents: RTCR military officer from Lviv region to stand trial, - SBI. PHOTO