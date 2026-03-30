Unexploded part of enemy UAV found near Podilsko-Voskresenskyi Bridge in Kyiv. PHOTOS

Police discovered an unexploded warhead from an enemy UAV in the Dniprovskyi district near the Podilsko-Voskresenskyi Bridge.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kyiv Police communications department.

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What is known?

The munition is located in a forest park area, and law enforcement officers have currently restricted access to the site.

Controlled detonation to be carried out

"Today, at around 09:00 a.m., explosives experts from the capital's police will carry out a controlled detonation of the munition on site. The sound of the explosion that Kyiv residents may hear poses no threat," the statement said.

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No further information is available at this time.

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