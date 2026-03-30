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News Photo UAV attack on Kyiv
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Unexploded part of enemy UAV found near Podilsko-Voskresenskyi Bridge in Kyiv. PHOTOS

Police discovered an unexploded warhead from an enemy UAV in the Dniprovskyi district near the Podilsko-Voskresenskyi Bridge.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kyiv Police communications department.

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What is known?

The munition is located in a forest park area, and law enforcement officers have currently restricted access to the site.

Controlled detonation to be carried out

"Today, at around 09:00 a.m., explosives experts from the capital's police will carry out a controlled detonation of the munition on site. The sound of the explosion that Kyiv residents may hear poses no threat," the statement said.

Read more: Russia is attacking Kyiv with drones again: air defence forces are in action. Kyiv is under threat of missile strike (updated)

ammunition in Kyiv
ammunition in Kyiv
ammunition in Kyiv
ammunition in Kyiv

No further information is available at this time.

Read more: Consequences of the enemy attack on Kyiv: two injured, fires and damage in three districts. PHOTOS

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drone (2811) Kyiv (3015) police forces (1960)
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