Russian drones attacked Chernihiv region: child injured, and museum, agricultural enterprise, and infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS (updated)
On 29 March, the Russians attacked three settlements in the Chernihiv region using various types of drones.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Viacheslav Chaus.
Semenivka
Yesterday, the enemy targeted the building of the local history museum in Semenivka with an FPV drone – the roof was damaged.
Novhorod-Siverskyi
A "Gerbera" drone attacked an agricultural enterprise in Novhorod-Siverskyi. Agricultural machinery was damaged.
A girl born in 2010 was injured as a result of attacks on residential areas in the city of Novhorod-Siverskyi. The homes of local residents, a kindergarten, and a woodworking plant were damaged.
Chernihiv
Late in the evening, a "Gerbera" struck a critical infrastructure facility on the outskirts of Chernihiv. Firefighters extinguished the fire at the site of the strike.
"Over the past week, our defenders have shot down 427 enemy strike drones in the skies over Chernihiv Oblast. A very good result. Thank you to the defenders," Chaus wrote.
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