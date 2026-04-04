Day in Donetsk region: two districts under attack by Russia, six dead and eight wounded in Kramatorsk. PHOTO

Over the past 24 hours, on 3 April 2026, Russian forces have been heavily shelling two districts in the Donetsk region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.

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Kramatorsk district

According to the Regional Military Administration, one person was injured in Mykolaivka, and two high-rise buildings, four private houses, and outbuildings were damaged. A private house was damaged in Sloviansk. In Kramatorsk, six people were killed, and eight were injured, and administrative buildings and numerous houses were damaged. In Spasko-Mykhailivka, Novodonetsk community, a private house was damaged. In Druzhkivka, one person was injured.

Read on Censor.NET: Russians dropped aerial bombs on Druzhkivka: nine people injured, administrative buildings and a house damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Riznykivka, Siversk district, private homes were damaged.

"In just 24 hours, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 31 times," added the regional governor.







What happened before?

As reported, on 3 April, the occupiers dropped five aerial bombs on Kramatorsk: two dead and three wounded.

It later emerged that Russia had attacked Kramatorsk with FABs for the second time that day: four people were killed, including a teenager, and two men were wounded.

See more: Russia attacks Kramatorsk with FAB bombs for second time in day: four people killed, including teenager, two men injured. PHOTO (updated)