Police officer Vitalii Kukharchuk was killed when Russian drone struck his patrol car in Kherson region. PHOTO

In the Kherson region, police officer Vitalii Kukharchuk was killed in a Russian drone attack; he had been part of a mobile fire support unit defending the residents of Kherson against enemy drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the National Police’s communications department.

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Details

As noted, this morning a Russian FPV drone attacked a service vehicle belonging to members of the Kherson Region Police Special Purpose (Rifle) Battalion.

Unfortunately, as a result of the explosion, Police Captain Vitalii Kukharchuk sustained fatal injuries.

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What is known about the deceased?

Vitalii was born on 1 September 1990. He began his service in the internal affairs agencies in November 2010 in the regional centre as a traffic patrol inspector.

He later worked as a beat officer. In September 2021, he transferred to a special police unit.

In the summer of 2024, Police Captain Vitalii Kukharchuk joined the Special Purpose Police Battalion (Rifle) of the Main Department of the National Police in the Kherson region and, as part of a mobile fire support group, had been defending the skies over Kherson from enemy drones until today.

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The police officer has dozens of destroyed Russian UAVs to his credit.

His parents are left without a son, his wife without a husband... He will forever be 35.