Emergency rescue operations in Odesa completed: three dead, including a child, another 17 injured. PHOTOS

Emergency rescue operations at the sites of the enemy attack have been completed in Odesa.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

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Aftermath of the attacks

As a result of the shelling, three people died, including one child. Another 17 people were injured.

Emergency workers managed to rescue 7 people, including one child.

200 rescuers and 44 units of State Emergency Service equipment were deployed to deal with the aftermath.

See more: Consequences of attack on Odesa: damaged buildings and infrastructure in three districts. PHOTOS

The attack on the night of 6 April

We remind you that on the night of 6 April, Russian invaders launched another massive attack on Odesa. Hits on residential buildings and damage in the Kyivskyi and Prymorskyi districts were recorded.

Read more: Part of Odesa left without electricity due to Russian shelling