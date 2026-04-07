UAH 1.4 million embezzled during reconstruction of house in Uman destroyed in Russian missile strike. PHOTOS

A scheme to embezzle budget funds was uncovered during the restoration of a nine-storey residential building in Uman that was destroyed in a Russian missile strike in April 2023.

The building in question is the one where 23 people were killed, including six children, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

According to the Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the former director of the contractor company organised the embezzlement of funds allocated for the reconstruction. In 2023-2024, contracts were signed with the company following tenders.

While carrying out the work, he entered false information into completion certificates, inflating the scope of work. Some of the work was in fact not carried out or was only partially completed, yet the documents were signed and served as grounds for payment.

From April to December 2024, budget funds were transferred to the contractor on the basis of such certificates. According to expert findings, the company illegally received more than UAH 1.4 million.

The ex-director’s actions were classified under Part 5 of Article 191 and Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Prosecutors also served a notice of suspicion on the supervising engineer for official negligence.













Shelling of Uman: 14 flats completely destroyed

Following the Russian missile attack on Uman in the Cherkasy region on 28 April, 14 flats in a high-rise building on Komarova Street were destroyed, with a further 14 declared unfit for habitation.

On the night of 28 April, Russia launched another missile strike on Ukrainian cities. Twenty-three people were killed in Uman, including four children.

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