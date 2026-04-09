Bodies of another 1,000 fallen defenders have been returned to Ukraine, - Coordination Headquarters. PHOTO

Today, 9 April, repatriation procedures took place, resulting in the return to Ukraine of the bodies (remains) of 1,000 deceased persons. According to the Russian side, the returned bodies belong to Ukrainian servicemen.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Identification will be carried out

As noted, investigators from law enforcement agencies, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will carry out all necessary examinations to identify the repatriated individuals. Once the identities of the deceased have been established, the bodies will be handed over to their families for a dignified burial.

Read more: Over 10,000 fallen soldiers’ bodies repatriated to Ukraine in 2025 – General Staff

Implementation of repatriation measures

The repatriation measures were successfully carried out as a result of the joint efforts of staff from the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Centre under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other agencies of Ukraine’s Security and Defence Sector.

See more: Ukraine returns two bodies of deceased soldiers with military tags to Russia - Klymenko. PHOTOS

"We express our gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance.



Special thanks go to the personnel of the Central Directorate of the Civil-Military Cooperation (CMC) of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Joint Centre for CMC Support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which transports the repatriated to designated state specialised institutions and organises the handover of the deceased to representatives of law enforcement agencies within the Ministry of Internal Affairs and forensic medical examination services within the Ministry of Health," the Coordination Headquarters added.