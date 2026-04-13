In Sumy region, law enforcement officers have uncovered yet another illegal scheme for travelling abroad. PHOTOS

Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a 46-year-old resident of Konotop has been notified of her status as a suspect for facilitating the illegal smuggling of conscripts across Ukraine’s state border.

According to the investigation, the woman offered a conscript, who has a son to support, the opportunity to register as the father of her two minor children.

This would subsequently have enabled him to cross the border unhindered, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

The woman priced her services at 200,000 hryvnias. The man agreed. As part of the criminal proceedings, law enforcement officers documented the fact that the woman submitted the necessary documents for the recognition of paternity by the conscript to the civil registry office after receiving the agreed sum.

The suspect’s actions have been classified as organising the illegal smuggling of persons across the state border of Ukraine. She faces up to nine years’ imprisonment.

At the request of the investigator and the prosecutor, she has been placed under house arrest as a preventive measure.







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