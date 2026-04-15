Enemy attacked industrial zone in Sumy and launched several follow-up strikes whilst the aftermath was being dealt with, - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS
On the night of 15 April 2026, Sumy came under Russian attack once again.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.
As noted, an enemy UAV struck the city’s industrial zone. Rescue workers managed to prevent the fire from spreading further.
The occupiers launched repeated strikes
While the fire was being extinguished, the enemy launched a second strike on the area where the rescue workers were operating.
"Despite the constant threat from the sky, all the fires were successfully extinguished," the statement said.
However, according to the State Emergency Service, just a few hours later the enemy launched another strike on the same location. State Emergency Service specialists extinguished the fire once again.
No information about casualties has been received.
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