$12,000 for ’disability’ and attempt to avoid actual service for money: border guard to stand trial. PHOTOS

Officers from the State Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the State Border Guard Service, have concluded a pre-trial investigation into a border guard from the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The indictment has been sent to court, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

According to the investigation, the suspect sought out clients among his male acquaintances of conscription age who wanted to avoid military service and leave the country. Citing connections with medical professionals, particularly in the Odesa region, he promised to arrange a fake disability certificate.

According to him, there was no need to visit medical facilities in person — everything was organised remotely.

The cost of such a ‘service’ was 12,000 US dollars.

After receiving the forged documents, the "clients" applied to social welfare authorities, who recognised them as disabled persons. This provided grounds for their removal from military registration.

The next step was organising travel abroad. The border guard instructed the men on how to behave during checks so as not to arouse suspicion.

He was caught red-handed whilst receiving 12,000 US dollars from one of the clients.

After his exposure, the command decided to transfer him to a unit carrying out combat missions.

However, he had no intention of serving on the front line and again tried to "sort things out". He offered a personnel department employee 1,900 US dollars to be formally listed in a combat unit, receive higher pay, but not actually take part in combat operations.

SBI officers documented the handover of the money and detained him for a second time.

The suspect is currently charged with illegally smuggling people across Ukraine’s state border.

This offence carries a maximum sentence of seven years’ imprisonment.

The pre-trial investigation into the ‘paper service’ case is ongoing.

The border guard is being held in custody at the guardhouse.









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