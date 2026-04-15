In Odesa region, border guards have uncovered channel for illegal smuggling of people across border. PHOTOS

Operatives from the Internal and Own Security Department of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Border Guard Detachment, working alongside police officers, have uncovered a network involved in the illegal smuggling of men liable for military service across the state border into Moldova.

It has been established that a 38-year-old resident of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi organised an illegal scheme to smuggle people into the neighbouring country. The trafficker recruited his clients through his circle of acquaintances, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

The cost of the illegal route was 6,000 US dollars. The organiser first arranged to meet the conscript in his hometown, where he received an advance payment of 1,000 US dollars. He then drove him closer to the border and briefed him on the onward route across open countryside. For this, he received the remaining $5,000. Immediately after the ‘deal’ was concluded, his criminal activities were halted by law enforcement officers.

The suspect was detained on the outskirts of one of the settlements in the Bolhrad district, specifically whilst the client was handing over the agreed sum.

The organiser has been detained, charged, and remanded in custody with the right to post bail of 266,240 hryvnias. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.





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