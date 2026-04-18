Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia: man was injured, houses were damaged, and fire broke out. PHOTOS

Late in the evening of 17 April, Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia. One person is reported to have been injured. Buildings have been damaged and a fire has broken out.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known about the consequences?

"The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia. Buildings have been damaged. A fire broke out," Fedorov reported at 23:47.

Later, at 00:06, it emerged that a man had been injured as a result of the enemy attack. He is receiving the necessary medical care.

"Infrastructure, cars and private homes have been damaged. Fires broke out, which have already been contained," Fedorov reported at 00:18 and published photos of the aftermath.

See also: Consequences of the Russian Federation’s attack on Zaporizhzhia: seven injured, including an 8-year-old child. Photo report