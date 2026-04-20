Occupiers shelled two districts of Donetsk region: dozens of civilian homes and administrative buildings damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have launched intensive attacks on two districts in the Donetsk region. No reports of casualties have been received.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.

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Kramatorsk District

In Mykolaivka, an administrative building was destroyed, six administrative buildings and nine high-rise blocks were damaged; in Raihorodok, a private house was damaged. Kramatorsk was struck by an aerial bomb and an FPV drone.

Bakhmut District

In Riznykivka, Siverska community, two private houses were damaged.

In total, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region six times over the past 24 hours. 146 people, including 42 children, were evacuated from the front line.











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