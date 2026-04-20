Russian drone strikes petrol station in Kharkiv region, three injured – police. PHOTO
In the Kharkiv region, following a Russian drone attack on the town of Bohodukhiv, a strike has been reported near a petrol station, with civilians among the injured.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a report by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region.
According to law enforcement officials, three men aged 43, 45 and 64 were injured. All were taken to hospital. The strike caused a fire at the scene and damaged vehicles.
Investigators have opened a criminal case under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).
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