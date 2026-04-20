Russian drone strikes petrol station in Kharkiv region, three injured – police. PHOTO

In the Kharkiv region, following a Russian drone attack on the town of Bohodukhiv, a strike has been reported near a petrol station, with civilians among the injured.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a report by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region.

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According to law enforcement officials, three men aged 43, 45 and 64 were injured. All were taken to hospital. The strike caused a fire at the scene and damaged vehicles.

Investigators have opened a criminal case under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).

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