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News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
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Attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region: Nikopol and Synelnykove districts under fire, four injured. PHOTO

The Nikopol and Synelnykove districts have been hit by nearly 10 attacks by the Russian Federation. Four people, including teenagers, have been injured, and homes have been destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Hanzha, and the chairman of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk.

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Nikopol district

In Nikopol, two boys aged 16 and 18 were injured in an artillery attack. They were hospitalised with moderate injuries.

The occupiers also struck the Marhanets, Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka communities with drones and artillery.

Synelnykove district

In the Dubovyky community, two men aged 65 and 40 were injured in a drone attack. A private house caught fire.

The Pokrovske community was struck by a KAB. A fire also broke out in a private home.

Two private houses were destroyed in the Mykolaivka community as a result of UAV strikes.

Read more: Two women were killed in drone attack in Nikopol

Strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk region on 21 April
Strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk region on 21 April
Strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk region on 21 April

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shoot out (16997) Nikopol (975) Dnipropetrovsk region (2214) Nikopol district (576) Synelnykove district (414)
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