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Russians attacked Dnipro overnight: seven people wounded, including two children, - RMA (updated). PHOTOS
Late on the night of 23 April, Russian forces attacked Dnipro.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
According to him, fires broke out in various parts of the city. Residential buildings were damaged.
He later added that the enemy had targeted a high-rise building. Several flats were on fire.
Updated information
Last night, Hanzha reported that seven people were injured in the attack, including two children.
"The victims were girls aged 9 and 14. The children were taken to the hospital.
Three adults were also hospitalized. Medical personnel assess the condition of all patients as moderate," the statement said.
- Earlier, at 00:31, the Ukrainian Air Force reported the movement of several groups of UAVs from the south heading towards Dnipro.
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