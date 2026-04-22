Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones (updated)

Russia continues to attack Ukraine with strike drones.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

At 6:35 p.m. — launches of guided aerial bombs by enemy tactical aircraft targeting the eastern Kharkiv region were reported.

At 6:51 p.m. — a high-speed target was reported heading for Kharkiv.

At 6:55 p.m. — a UAV was detected in the Berdychiv district of the Zhytomyr region, heading southwest.

Updated information

9:01 p.m. – UAV heading for Zaporizhzhia from the south.

Updated information

9:42 p.m. – Group of attack UAVs in Kharkiv region heading for Balakliia.

9:58 p.m. – Group of attack UAVs entered Chernihiv region, heading south.

Earlier, we reported that the number of people injured in Russia’s massive attack on the Sumy region had risen to 39, including 25 children.

During an air raid alert, stay in safe places!

Read more: Russians have struck Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 40 times: business, homes, and cars have been damaged