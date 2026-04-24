People were injured in Mykolaiv district as result of UAV attack. PHOTOS
On the morning of 24 April, Russian invaders attacked the Mykolaiv district with strike drones.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim.
"As a result of the morning attack by‘suicide drones’ and falling debris, two people were injured – a 45-year-old woman sustained minor injuries, and a 68-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. Both victims received medical assistance at the scene and refused hospitalisation," the statement said.
In addition, two private homes were damaged.
The mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevych, reported at around 9 am that explosions could be heard in the city.
Consequences of the enemy attacks
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