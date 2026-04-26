Stefanyishyna on shooting at White House Correspondents’ Dinner: This is assassination attempt on Trump

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the US, Olga Stefanishyna, has described the shooting at a White House correspondents’ dinner as an attempted assassination of President Donald Trump, who was also present at the event.

Stefanishyna spoke about this on Facebook, reports Censor.NET.

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Stefanishyna’s comment

"An assassination attempt on US President D. Trump. The President and the First Lady of the US are both fine. Those who were with the Ukrainians were lucky. The gunman was neutralised as he tried to burst into the room," she wrote.

Read on Censor.NET: US has eliminated the leader of the Iranian unit that attempted to kill Trump, says Hegset

The ambassador also posted photos taken a minute before and after the shooting.







What happened beforehand?

As reported, shots were fired at a White House correspondents’ dinner: Trump was evacuated urgently.

Read also: Iran tried to kill me twice, but I killed Khamenei first, - Trump