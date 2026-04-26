Moldovan President Sandu has arrived in Kyiv
Today, 26 April 2026, the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, arrived in Kyiv.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of "UZ".
What is known?
As noted, this is her fourth visit to Ukraine.
She came to visit Chernobyl on the anniversary of the tragedy and to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"We take every such visit seriously and value the trust of our partners. We got her there on time and in comfort," added Ukrzaliznytsia.
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