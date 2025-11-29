Sandu on Russia’s attack on Ukraine and Russian drones flying into Moldova: This is not language of country engaged in peace talks
Moldovan President Maia Sandu condemned Russia's nighttime attack on Ukraine and stressed that this is not the behavior of a country engaged in "peace talks."
According to Censor.NET, Sandu wrote about this on social network X.
"A brutal 10-hour attack on Ukraine. This is not the language of diplomacy, not the language of a country that claims to be conducting peace talks," she stressed.
In addition, Sandu noted that Russian drones had once again violated Moldova's airspace.
"Heading to kill civilians, Russian drones once again violated Moldova's airspace, leading to its temporary closure. We condemn these attacks and express our support for Ukraine," the president added.
What preceded it?
- We would like to remind you that during Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on the night of Saturday, November 29, two drones invaded Moldova's airspace in the Voronkovo area. As a precautionary measure, the airspace of the Republic of Moldova was temporarily closed.
- On the night of November 25, six drones were detected in Moldovan airspace. One of them fell on the roof of a house in the village of Nizhni Kugureshti, Florești district.
- Earlier, on the night of November 19, a drone flew into the country's airspace. In connection with this, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador.
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