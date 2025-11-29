Sandu on Russia’s attack on Ukraine and Russian drones flying into Moldova: This is not language of country engaged in peace talks

Moldovan President Maia Sandu condemned Russia's nighttime attack on Ukraine and stressed that this is not the behavior of a country engaged in "peace talks."

According to Censor.NET, Sandu wrote about this on social network X.

"A brutal 10-hour attack on Ukraine. This is not the language of diplomacy, not the language of a country that claims to be conducting peace talks," she stressed.

In addition, Sandu noted that Russian drones had once again violated Moldova's airspace.

"Heading to kill civilians, Russian drones once again violated Moldova's airspace, leading to its temporary closure. We condemn these attacks and express our support for Ukraine," the president added.

See more: Russian attack on Kyiv region: 33 locations with damage recorded. One person killed, eight wounded. PHOTOS

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