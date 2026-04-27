Fire broke out at landfill site in Zakarpattia region, - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS
A major fire has broken out at a household waste landfill in the village of Barvinok in Zakarpattia.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.
Details
On the evening of 26 April, emergency services received a report of a fire.
"Units from Uzhhorod, Chop, and the village of Serednie were then deployed to tackle the blaze. After midnight, emergency services contained the fire, which covered an area of 0.1 hectares. Specialists are using drones to monitor the situation.
Currently, 35 people and 13 pieces of equipment, including heavy machinery from municipal services, are working at the site. Due to smoke, residents of nearby settlements are advised to keep their windows closed until the fire is fully extinguished," the statement reads.
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