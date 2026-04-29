Labaziuk, member of "For Future" group, was involved in road accident in Khmelnytskyi. VIDEO+PHOTO

Serhiy Labaziuk, a Member of Parliament from the "For the Future" group, was involved in a road traffic accident in Khmelnytskyi.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Khmelnytskyi regional police and a statement by Labaziuk on Facebook.

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Details of the accident

The road traffic accident occurred yesterday, 27 April, at around 8.45 pm at the junction of Kamianetska and Ternopilska streets.

There was a collision between a BMW driven by a 20-year-old man from Khmelnytskyi and a Land Rover driven by a 40-year-old local resident.

As a result of the accident, a 45-year-old passenger in the Land Rover sustained injuries. He was taken to hospital. A 17-year-old passenger in the BMW was also injured. He was taken to hospital for observation.

Police investigators have opened a criminal case under Part 1 of Article 286 (Violation of road safety rules resulting in bodily injury to victims) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and are currently establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

What did the MP say?

Labaziuk confirmed that he was involved in a road traffic accident.

"I was in the back passenger seat, yet despite this I suffered fractures, bruises and a number of other injuries. We were driving calmly within the speed limit (there’s nowhere to speed up there). Unfortunately, the BMW driver saw an opportunity, veered into our (oncoming) lane and caused a head-on collision," the MP wrote.

To back up his claims, the MP released a video.

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