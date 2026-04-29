Ministry of Education and Science has dismissed KNU Rector Volodymyr Buhrov. DOCUMENT

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has signed an order dismissing Volodymyr Buhrov from his post as rector of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

The document was issued against the backdrop of high-profile scandals surrounding the university’s head, which intensified particularly in the run-up to the rector’s election, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

The official reason is the expiry of the employment contract dated 29 April 2021. The order was signed by the Minister of Education and Science, Oksen Lisovyi.

As a reminder, yesterday Bugrov was found guilty in a case concerning the inaccurate declaration of assets and must now be entered into the Unified State Register of Corrupt Officials, which prevents him from standing in the upcoming rector elections.

The KNU Student Parliament described the court’s decision as a "victory".

"I sincerely congratulate everyone who fought, who believed, and who hoped for this decision over the last five years – ever since the first scandal involving him, " wrote representatives of the student council on the LazOrenko Telegram channel.

Acting Chair of the Student Parliament Ivan Lazorenko stated that this is an important step for the university community.

"This is a great victory for the student body and the entire Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. And especially for everyone who suffered from his actions, for everyone who took part in the protest.

Read more: House, land and car registered to relatives: head of TCR in Lviv region to stand trial over false declarations – SBI

What led up to this?

An audit conducted by the National Agency for Corruption Prevention in December 2025 revealed discrepancies in the rector’s declaration amounting to approximately 900,000 hryvnias.

In February 2026, the court of first instance found that Buhrov had failed to declare a 2015 Volkswagen Golf, which he used on a regular basis. He was found guilty under Part 4 of Article 172-6 of the Code of Administrative Offences and fined 17,000 hryvnias. Bugrov himself denied the charges and insisted that this was an attempt to prevent him from standing in the elections.