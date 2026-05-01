Border guards have uncovered channel for illegal smuggling of people across state border. PHOTOS

Operatives from the 7th Carpathian Border Guard Detachment, in collaboration with investigators from the Lviv Regional Police and staff from the Strategic Investigations Directorate, under the procedural supervision of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, have uncovered the organiser of a scheme to smuggle people across Ukraine’s state border.

According to the investigation, a 44-year-old resident of Skole set up an illegal mechanism for smuggling people across the border outside official crossing points, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

He found his "clients" through personal contacts and social media.

The cost of the illegal "service" was 8,000 euros. This package included transport to Zakarpattia, detailed instructions and subsequent smuggling across the border. Payment was to be made in two instalments.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspect in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine immediately after receiving the first instalment of the agreed funds.

The suspect has already been notified of the charges under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – the illegal smuggling of persons across the state border. A pre-trial investigation is currently underway.

The suspect has been remanded in custody with the right to post bail.







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