Organised group arrested for misappropriating over 60 hectares of land in Kyiv region, - National Police. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A group of individuals who had illegally appropriated over 60 hectares of land in the Kyiv region has been arrested.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the National Police’s communications department.

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Details

As established by operatives from the Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police, plots of land in the Kyiv region were unlawfully alienated and subsequently transferred to front men.

The organiser of the scheme is a 47-year-old resident of the town of Stavyshche in the Kyiv region. He and his accomplices submitted forged documents regarding land ownership to the State Land Cadastre and re-registered the land in the names of fictitious individuals with the aim of selling it on.

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Losses

"The perpetrators managed to fraudulently acquire plots of land totalling over 60 hectares, causing considerable losses to the state," the National Police emphasised.

Searches and suspicions

Operatives from the State Criminal Investigation Department and investigators from the Main Investigation Department of the National Police, with the support of police special forces, carried out nearly thirty authorised searches at the residences of the organised group’s members. They seized documentation, office equipment, cash in various currencies totalling over $150,000, and vehicles.

The police investigators have notified the organiser and his seven accomplices that they are suspected of fraud committed on a particularly large scale under martial law by an organised group, and of the use of knowingly forged documents by an organised group.

If found guilty, the suspects face imprisonment for up to 12 years with confiscation of property.

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