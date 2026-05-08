He held positions in Chasiv Yar for 346 days: infantryman Serhii Krynytskyi awarded Hero of Ukraine title. PHOTOS

Ukrainian infantryman Serhii Krynytskyi, who spent 346 days without rotation at a position in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, has been awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.

This was reported by the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known?

Serhii Krynytskyi, callsign Seronka, is an infantryman of the 2nd Mechanized Battalion of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo. Serhii defended one of the forward positions in Chasiv Yar for 346 days. During this time, he eliminated 23 Russian servicemen and took six others prisoner.

"When it came to a clash, there was no thought of running away. The thought was to stand, hold the position and survive," he recalls.

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Photo: 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo

Rotation was impossible

The brigade added that rotation had been almost impossible for a long time, as approaches were blocked by enemy drones. At the same time, the position could not be lost, as the stability of neighboring lines depended on it.

During this time, Serhii led the repulsion of at least six assaults by superior enemy forces, with no breakthrough of the defense in the sector. He was withdrawn from the position when the weather was favorable and it was no longer advisable to keep holding it. Before leaving, Serhii destroyed everything so that the shelter would not fall into enemy hands.

He is now undergoing treatment. After rehabilitation, he plans to return to service and pass on his experience to those who are only entering the front line.

After leaving the position, he was awarded the President of Ukraine’s distinction "For the Defense of Ukraine" and the brigade’s first distinction, the Commemorative Badge of the Military Unit, numbered 001.

By decree of the President of Ukraine dated 5 May 2026, Senior Soldier Serhii Krynytskyi was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Gold Star.

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Photo: 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo

Photo: 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo