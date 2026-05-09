Former law enforcement officer detained on suspicion of looting during occupation of Chernihiv region, - Office of Prosecutor General. PHOTO

A former law enforcement officer has been charged with a new offence relating to the theft of property during the temporary occupation of part of the Chernihiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

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"Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, a former military serviceman and law enforcement officer has been detained," the statement reads.

According to Censor.NET, the individual in question is Vladislav Cherednichenko, a former employee of the State Security Service (SSS).

The nature of the new allegations

He is charged with the secret theft of another person’s property, combined with breaking and entering (Part 3 of Article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, the suspect, who served in the State Security Service of Ukraine, failed to report for duty and remained at his home in the village of Nova Basan.

The investigation claims that whilst the village was under the control of Russian troops, the man established contact with Russian military personnel and, together with them, broke into a local shop. Foodstuffs, industrial goods, and jewellery were stolen from there.

See more: Bloggers who "leaked" Defense Forces positions on social media "face" 8 years in prison – SSU. PHOTO

During a search of his residence, some of the stolen property, including jewellery, was found and seized. It is also reported that the man was detained in the attic of the house where he was attempting to hide.

Previous court rulings

He had previously been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for treason and other offences, but this sentence was later overturned by a higher court, and he was acquitted.

The issue of imposing a preventive measure in the form of detention, with the possibility of bail set at around 50 million hryvnias, is currently being decided. If found guilty, the man faces up to six years’ imprisonment.

Read more: Court has sentenced Bulochnyk, member of parliament from Henichesk, in absentia to 10 years in prison for collaborating with occupying forces





