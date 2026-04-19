Court has sentenced Bulochnyk, member of parliament from Henichesk, in absentia to 10 years in prison for collaborating with occupying forces
The Kherson City Court sentenced Dmytro Bulochnyk, a member of the Henichesk City Council, in absentia to 10 years in prison for collaboration.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the court ruling.
Details of the verdict
The Kherson City Court sentenced him in absentia under Section 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with all his property confiscated, and was barred from holding office in local government or participating in elections for 10 years after serving his sentence.
Collaboration with the occupiers
The court found that in September 2023, Bulochnik voluntarily assumed the position of deputy in the "council of deputies" established by the occupiers in Henichesk on behalf of the "United Russia" party.
He later became the deputy head of that body.
Property and assets
As part of the sentence, a portion of the land plot, a residential house, and vehicles—including a KAMAZ truck and a trailer—will be confiscated.
In addition, it has been established that he registered his business under Russian jurisdiction and entered into a contract to supply construction materials to the occupying authorities.
The verdict has not yet become final.
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