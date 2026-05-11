Area of forest fire in Chernihiv region grows to 5,800 hectares. PHOTO

The area of a large-scale forest fire in the Koriukivka Forestry in the Chernihiv region has reached 5,800 hectares.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Northern Forest Office.

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According to foresters, the fire broke out on 5 May and spread across the territories of three forestry districts, also affecting forest compartments in another one.

What is known

The office said most of the fire hotspots are located in areas that are currently impossible to reach for full-scale extinguishing.

In accessible areas, foresters are laying mineralized strips, containing the spread of the fire with backpack sprayers and delivering water.

Heavy machinery, tractors with disc harrows and plows have also been involved in the work.

A total of 129 kilometers of mineralized strips have already been laid.

See more: Efforts continue to extinguish large-scale forest fire across 1,200 ha in Exclusion Zone. PHOTOS











Work continues under shelling

The Northern Forest Office stressed that the work is being complicated by the constant threat of Russian shelling.

"While foresters are holding back the fire front, Russian forces continue to attack the area. Risking their own lives, forest guards are doing everything possible to prevent the fire from spreading further," the office said.

The forest office added that rainy weather is partly improving the situation.

Precipitation is helping extinguish some fire hotspots, while in some areas, the fire is gradually being put out naturally.

Read more: Chernihiv region prepares evacuation of residents due to large-scale fire – RMA