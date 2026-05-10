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News Photo Chornobyl fire
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Efforts continue to extinguish large-scale forest fire across 1,200 ha in Exclusion Zone. PHOTOS

Efforts are ongoing in the Exclusion Zone to extinguish a large-scale forest fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press center of the State Emergency Service (SES).

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Details

As noted, as of 10:00 a.m., the fire had swept through 1,200 hectares. Dry weather and strong gusts of wind are contributing to the spread of the fire.

A total of 326 people have been involved in extinguishing the fire, including 211 rescuers from the SES. The situation is fully under control.

fire in Chernobyl
fire in Chernobyl
fire in Chernobyl
fire in Chernobyl
fire in Chernobyl
fire in Chernobyl

Watch more: A forest fire in Chernihiv region has engulfed 4,300 hectares and spread towards Russia. VIDEO

Fire in the exclusion zone

On Saturday, 9 May, the State Emergency Service reported that efforts to extinguish a large-scale forest fire were ongoing in the exclusion zone.

As of 5:00 p.m., the fire had swept through 1,200 hectares. Dry weather and strong gusts of wind were contributing to the spread of the fire.

A total of 374 people were involved in extinguishing the fire, including 253 rescuers from the SES.

See more: 70 hectares of forest were on fire in Kyiv region due to Russian act of sabotage, - state-owned enterprise "Forests of Ukraine". PHOTO

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Kyiv region (936) fire (813) Chornobyl (33) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (1011)
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