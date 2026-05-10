Efforts continue to extinguish large-scale forest fire across 1,200 ha in Exclusion Zone. PHOTOS
Efforts are ongoing in the Exclusion Zone to extinguish a large-scale forest fire.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press center of the State Emergency Service (SES).
Details
As noted, as of 10:00 a.m., the fire had swept through 1,200 hectares. Dry weather and strong gusts of wind are contributing to the spread of the fire.
A total of 326 people have been involved in extinguishing the fire, including 211 rescuers from the SES. The situation is fully under control.
Fire in the exclusion zone
On Saturday, 9 May, the State Emergency Service reported that efforts to extinguish a large-scale forest fire were ongoing in the exclusion zone.
As of 5:00 p.m., the fire had swept through 1,200 hectares. Dry weather and strong gusts of wind were contributing to the spread of the fire.
A total of 374 people were involved in extinguishing the fire, including 253 rescuers from the SES.
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