Efforts continue to extinguish large-scale forest fire across 1,200 ha in Exclusion Zone. PHOTOS

Efforts are ongoing in the Exclusion Zone to extinguish a large-scale forest fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press center of the State Emergency Service (SES).

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Details

As noted, as of 10:00 a.m., the fire had swept through 1,200 hectares. Dry weather and strong gusts of wind are contributing to the spread of the fire.

A total of 326 people have been involved in extinguishing the fire, including 211 rescuers from the SES. The situation is fully under control.













Watch more: A forest fire in Chernihiv region has engulfed 4,300 hectares and spread towards Russia. VIDEO

Fire in the exclusion zone

On Saturday, 9 May, the State Emergency Service reported that efforts to extinguish a large-scale forest fire were ongoing in the exclusion zone.

As of 5:00 p.m., the fire had swept through 1,200 hectares. Dry weather and strong gusts of wind were contributing to the spread of the fire.

A total of 374 people were involved in extinguishing the fire, including 253 rescuers from the SES.

See more: 70 hectares of forest were on fire in Kyiv region due to Russian act of sabotage, - state-owned enterprise "Forests of Ukraine". PHOTO