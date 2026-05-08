A forest fire in Chernihiv region has engulfed 4,300 hectares and spread towards Russia. VIDEO

On the border of the Chernihiv region, the area affected by a large-scale forest fire has almost doubled in the past 24 hours, reaching around 4,300 hectares.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine".

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The company noted that the fire broke out as a result of heavy Russian shelling.

Firefighting efforts are being hampered by drone attacks

According to foresters, equipment is constantly under threat from attacks by Russian FPV drones.

Despite this, forest rangers continue to prevent the fire from spreading further into Ukrainian territory.

To this end, additional mineralised strips are being laid and new machinery and equipment are being used.

In particular, disc harrows and ploughs are being used to work the land between forest stands, along roads and near settlements.

The fire has changed direction

The State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" reported that the fire front has turned north and begun moving towards the Russian border.

See more: 70 hectares of forest were on fire in Kyiv region due to Russian act of sabotage, - state-owned enterprise "Forests of Ukraine". PHOTO