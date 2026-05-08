70 hectares of forest were on fire in Kyiv region due to Russian act of sabotage, - state-owned enterprise "Forests of Ukraine". PHOTO
A large-scale fire broke out in the Shevchenkivskyi Forest District in the Kyiv region, which was only brought under control in the evening after 13 hours of continuous firefighting.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the ‘Capital Forest Office’ branch of the state-owned enterprise ‘Forests of Ukraine’.
According to the company, the fire engulfed around 70 hectares of forest and spread rapidly due to strong winds.
How the fire was extinguished
Over 100 people were involved in extinguishing the blaze– foresters, State Emergency Service rescuers and National Guard personnel.
The main task was to prevent the fire from spreading to the villages of Mykhailivka and Tarasivshchyna, home to over 1,500 people.
It is reported that the fire came very close to the local cemetery, but it was saved.
The situation remained most difficult in the naturally forested areas, where mineralised strips had to be laid urgently due to the chaotic movement of the flames.
What points to sabotage
After the fire was contained, an FPV drone and explosive devices were discovered in one of the areas.
"Forests of Ukraine" stated that the theory of deliberate arson has been confirmed.
Simultaneous outbreaks of fire in several locations and the choice of a time with strong winds to maximise the spread of the fire also point to sabotage.
The organisation emphasised that foresters were in fact saving not only the forest, but also residential buildings and people’s lives.
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