Large-scale fire engulfed forest in Bucha district of Kyiv region: fire was successfully contained. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In the Bucha district of the Kyiv region, efforts are continuing to bring under control a large-scale forest fire that has engulfed a significant area of woodland and open land.

This has been reported by the State Emergency Service, as quoted by Censor.NET.

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The fire spread rapidly near the village of Tarasivshchyna. The cause was abnormally high spring temperatures and strong gusts of wind, which helped the flames to spread.

According to rescue workers, the total area affected by the fire is approximately 70 hectares of forest floor and a further 30 hectares of open land.

See more: Large-scale forest fire has broken out in Rivne region: power has gone out in some settlements. PHOTOS

Rescue workers at the scene of the fire

As of the evening, the fire had been contained, but firefighting operations are continuing.

Units of the State Emergency Service, staff from the Dymer Forestry, fire brigades of the National Guard, and Red Cross volunteers are involved in the firefighting efforts.

Rescue services are continuing their work to completely extinguish the remaining pockets of fire and prevent it from spreading again.

We previously reported that in Zakarpattia, investigators and rescue services are looking into the theory that the forest fire in Volovets was deliberately set on behalf of the Russians by local residents who had been recruited.

See more: Hotel covering 1,000 square meters burns down at resort complex in Zakarpattia. PHOTOS