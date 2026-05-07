Large-scale forest fire has broken out in Rivne region: power has gone out in some settlements. PHOTOS

A large-scale forest fire broke out on 6 May in the Rivne region, between the villages of Blazhove and Bilsk.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Firefighting units from the Forest Protection Service and the State Emergency Service have been deployed to tackle the blaze, said Hryhorii Tarhonskyi, head of the Rokytne settlement. In a comment to Suspilne, he noted that strong winds were hampering efforts to extinguish the fire.

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The fire spread rapidly and threatened villages

According to local authorities, the fire was a crown fire, meaning the flames were moving through the treetops. Strong gusts of wind made it difficult to extinguish, and the flames began to approach neighbouring villages.

The police controlled traffic in the area of the fire and warned people of the danger. Some settlements were left without power due to damage to power lines.

See more: Fires caused by Russian Federation’s attack on Ternopil have been extinguished. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A major forest fire is also ongoing in Zakarpattia

Meanwhile, in the Mukachevo district, firefighters have been battling another large-scale forest fire for a second day. The fire has engulfed a significant area of the mountain range.

Hundreds of rescue workers, machinery and aircraft have been deployed to tackle the blaze. The work is being hampered by the rugged terrain and hard-to-reach areas.

Local residents and volunteers are also helping with the firefighting efforts.