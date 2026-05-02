Fires caused by Russian Federation’s attack on Ternopil have been extinguished. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In Ternopil, rescue workers have extinguished the fires that broke out the previous day as a result of an enemy attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

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Fires extinguished

As noted, on the morning of 2 May, rescue workers completed operations to extinguish a fire that broke out at one of the industrial sites in the regional centre as a result of an enemy attack.

"The work took place under difficult conditions. Firefighters contained all the sources of the blaze, extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading to neighbouring facilities," the statement said.

Read more: Russian attack on Ternopil: number of injured rises to 12











In total, 31 pieces of equipment and 102 rescue workers were deployed to deal with the aftermath.

What happened beforehand?

As a reminder, on 1 May, Russian occupiers launched a massive drone attack on Ternopil.

The number of casualties from the enemy attack has risen to 12.

Read more: Ruscists are launching massive attack on Ternopil: explosions can be heard