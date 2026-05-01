Russian attack on Ternopil: number of injured rises to 12

The number of people injured in the Russian drone attack on Ternopil has risen to 12.

This was reported by Head of the Ternopil Oblast Police Serhii Ziubanenko, Censor.NET reports.

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12 injured

"As of 5:00 p.m., 12 people are known to have been injured. All of them are receiving the necessary assistance," Ziubanenko said.

An emergency response headquarters has been deployed in the city to assist people affected by the enemy attack.

See more: Aftermath of Russia’s massive strike on Ternopil: 10 injured. PHOTOS

Air defense destroyed 27 targets

For his part, Head of Ternopil Regional Military Administration Taras Pastukh said that during the Russian attack on Ternopil on 1 May, 36 aerial targets were detected, 27 of which were destroyed by air defense forces. Nine targets hit civilian infrastructure facilities.

"The fire caused by the hits has been contained. Units of the State Emergency Service continue to work at the sites. There are no fatalities. The injured person who was in serious condition is now feeling better. Six more people with moderate and minor injuries remain in medical facilities. According to the results of air quality measurements, no exceedances of permissible concentrations of harmful substances have been recorded," the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

As a reminder, on 1 May, Russian occupiers launched a massive drone attack on Ternopil.

Read more: Ruscists are launching massive attack on Ternopil: explosions can be heard