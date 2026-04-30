Hotel covering 1,000 square meters burns down at resort complex in Zakarpattia. PHOTOS
A large-scale fire broke out in a wooden hotel on the premises of a resort complex in the village of Izky, Khust district, Zakarpattia Oblast.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Main Department of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service in Zakarpattia Oblast on Facebook.
The Rescue Service received a report of the fire at 4:19 p.m. on 30 April.
Fire covered 1,000 square meters
According to rescuers, the fire broke out in a wooden hotel located on the premises of a resort complex. Strong winds caused the flames to spread quickly to new sections of the building.
At 7:10 p.m., firefighters managed to contain the fire over an area of about 1,000 square meters. The State Emergency Service said firefighting efforts were complicated by the lack of proper water supply at the site.
The causes of the fire’s spread are being investigated
Rescuers said the main factors behind the rapid spread of the fire were the building’s wooden structures and gusty winds. This significantly complicated the work of fire crews.
Work is currently ongoing to handle the aftermath of the fire and establish all the circumstances of the incident. Information about possible casualties is being clarified.
- We previously reported that a large-scale fire broke out at a household waste landfill in the village of Barvinok in Zakarpattia.
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