Forest fire in exclusion zone: radiation situation remains stable
The radiation situation in Ukraine remains stable.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"As of 11:00 a.m. on May 8, the radiation situation across Ukraine (particularly in the northern part of Kyiv Oblast) remains stable," the statement reads.
Gamma radiation levels are within normal limits throughout the country.
"In the event of conflicting information appearing in the public domain, please rely exclusively on official sources.
Efforts to extinguish the large-scale fire in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone are ongoing.
We will provide timely updates on the radiation situation in the country," the Ministry of Internal Affairs concluded.
What preceded it?
It was previously reported that a large-scale wildfire is raging in the exclusion zone in the Kyiv region, having already spread across more than 1,100 hectares due to wind and dry weather. Rescue workers are continuing to fight the fire despite difficult access conditions.
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