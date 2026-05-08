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News Photo Chornobyl fire
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Large-scale forest fire is ongoing in the Exclusion Zone: fire has engulfed over 1,100 hectares, - SES. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A large-scale forest fire is raging in the Exclusion Zone in the Kyiv region, having already spread across more than 1,100 hectares due to strong winds and dry weather. Emergency services are continuing to tackle the fire despite difficult access conditions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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Due to strong gusts of wind, the fire is spreading rapidly across the area, engulfing new sections of the forest. 

Units of the State Emergency Service, specialist equipment and other services have been deployed to tackle the fire.

According to the agency, the fire is spreading rapidly through the forest and engulfing new areas, making it difficult to stabilise the situation.

Some areas remain inaccessible to rescue workers due to the risk of explosive devices, meaning firefighting operations there are temporarily restricted.

See more: Large-scale forest fire has broken out in Rivne region: power has gone out in some settlements. PHOTOS

"Rescue workers are working in an enhanced mode, localising the sources of ignition and preventing the fire from spreading further," the State Emergency Service reports.

Firefighting

Fire in the Chernobyl zone: the fire is spreading rapidly due to the wind
Fire in the Chernobyl zone: the fire is spreading rapidly due to the wind
Fire in the Chernobyl zone: the fire is spreading rapidly due to the wind
Fire in the Chernobyl zone: the fire is spreading rapidly due to the wind
Fire in the Chernobyl zone: the fire is spreading rapidly due to the wind
Fire in the Chernobyl zone: the fire is spreading rapidly due to the wind
Fire in the Chernobyl zone: the fire is spreading rapidly due to the wind
Fire in the Chernobyl zone: the fire is spreading rapidly due to the wind
Fire in the Chernobyl zone: the fire is spreading rapidly due to the wind

Author: 

fire (807) exclusion zone (17) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (1010)
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