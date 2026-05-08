Chernihiv region prepares evacuation of residents due to large-scale fire – RMA

A large-scale forest fire is ongoing in the border area of the Chernihiv region and has already spread over more than 4,000 hectares. Local authorities say the fire was caused by Russian strikes and FPV drone attacks using an incendiary mixture, while enemy UAVs are preventing rescuers from extinguishing the blaze.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration (RMA) Viacheslav Chaus.

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What caused the fire

"The fire was caused by Russian strikes. Terrorists have increasingly been using FPV drones with an incendiary mixture. Moreover, the aggressor is not allowing the fire to be extinguished, as their drones are constantly hovering there," Chaus noted.

See more: 70 hectares of forest were on fire in Kyiv region due to Russian act of sabotage, - state-owned enterprise "Forests of Ukraine". PHOTO

Koriukivka district

In the Koriukivka district, actions were coordinated together with district head Pavlo Miroshnychenko, rescuers and foresters.

The scale of the fire is very significant. Everything is being recorded by foresters’ cameras. At present, the fire is moving toward Russia and there are ignition points there, so even the weather conditions are on our side. However, we must be ready for a change in wind direction.

People’s safety comes first. We checked which settlements are in the risk zone. The fire has already approached houses in the border area, but there were no residents there. The spread of the fire to residential buildings must not be allowed.

Watch more: Forest fire in Chernihiv region has engulfed 4,300 hectares and spread towards Russia. VIDEO

Evacuation of people

Plan B is the evacuation of people. For now, locals do not want to leave. This issue is under the control of the head of the Koriukivka District Military Administration. If the threat increases, people must be evacuated in time.

Forest guards are laying additional mineralized firebreaks. All necessary equipment is in operation. Reserves will be deployed if needed. Rescuers are ready to help with equipment.

Russians are carrying out strikes

Head of Koriukivka district Pavlo Miroshnychenko reported that enemy strikes are being recorded when foresters’ equipment is operating.

"The risk is very high, and I am grateful to the people who are now doing everything possible to prevent the fire from spreading further. I thank the local authorities, who are also providing significant assistance," Chaus added.

Read more: Forest fire in exclusion zone: radiation situation remains stable

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