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Almost 2,500 hectares of forest are burning on border with Russia in Chernihiv region due to Russian shelling. VIDEO

Russian terrorist shelling continues to devastate the ecosystem of Ukraine’s northern regions. According to Censor.NET, footage has been published online showing a massive forest fire raging right on the border in the Chernihiv region.

According to preliminary data, the fire was caused by massive strikes by the occupiers on border areas. Due to dry weather and the constant threat of renewed shelling, containing the fire in this area is extremely difficult. The fire has engulfed a vast area – approximately 2,400–2,500 hectares of woodland.

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See more: Large-scale forest fire has broken out in Rivne region: power has gone out in some settlements. PHOTOS

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forest (33) shoot out (17171) fire (805) Chernihiv region (449)
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